Solid Waste District agreed to contribute to Riverton’s Tub Grinder cost

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Monday agreed to contribute $80,000 toward the purchase of a new green and yard waste tub grinder for the City of Riverton. The city’s former tub grinder was destroyed in a fire this past June 16th.

Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield, in a memo to the council, said having a green, or yard waste program, is popular with city residents, he said the program “ultimately serves to divert materials from the landfill waste stream, thus preserving space in the land fill and prolonging the life of the landfills.

The council unanimously agreed to the purchase of a Duratech 6010 Industrial Tub grinder in the amount of $567,280 from Titan Machinery of Gillette. Butterfield also noted that the city’s insurance paid out $278,186 for the destroyed tub grinder. He said the new equipment would be paid out of unassigned cash from the city’s Sanitation Enterprise Fund. He noted that the city is also seeking a used semi-tractor to move the unit around.

Advertisement

At the Riverton Transfer Station off of Smith Road and Park Street, the city then sells mulch and wood chips back to residents.

Mayor Richard Gard and Councilor Kyle Larson attended the Solid Waste meeting and they both said there was no discussion after it was shown how the Riverton yard waste program saves the solid waste district in landfills space. When the city last purchased a tub grinder in the past decade, the solid waste district contributed $43,900 toward the purchase. “We are very happy to partner with them,” Butterfield said.