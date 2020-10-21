Hobbie recognized on his retirement from City

Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield Tuesday night recognized Harold “Doug” Hobbie on his retirement from the city before the city council. In a short ceremony, Hobbie was presented with a silver pocket watch and the thanks of the city.

“He will be hard to replace because he managed the various irrigation systems within the city and the distribution of water to private residences for yards and gardens,” Butterfield said. “He is a credit to the city. We’ll be lost without his vast historical knowledge.”

Butterfield noted that Hobbie not only worked on the irrigation distribution system, but also on the collection of water from the various ditch companies. He’s worked with them over the years and built up a great reputation. “We wish him well as he moves on,” Butterfield said.

Advertisement

The mayor and council also added their appreciation to his long service to the c ity.

“Doug” Hobbie, right, posed for a photo with city Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield after a short retirement ceremony at City Hall Tuesday night.

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over