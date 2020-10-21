County’s Active Covid-19 infections now over 200

The Wyoming Department of Health reported the death of a Fremont County woman on Tuesday and reported 37 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus since Monday as the virus continues its community spread.

In a news release Tuesday, the health department said an adult Fremont County woman was one of four state residents who died earlier this month. She had been hospitalized out of state and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

The other deaths were and older Park County man and two older women, one from Johnson County and the other from Albany County.

As of this morning, Fremont County’s total active cases of Covid-19 have soared to 213 Active Cases and the county has now registered 15 deaths.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been, 8,070 lab-confirmed cases and 1,456 probable cases reported since the pandemic began back in March.

Health Officials continue to urge state residents to wear a mask, especially when inside and when social distancing is not possible, frequent hand washing and staying home if sick.









Active Covid-19 cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Health

as of Wednesday morning.