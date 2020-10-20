Twenty new Coronavirus Cases noted Monday; Total Active cases approaching 200

The number of confirmed positive Covid-19 tests surged by 20 new cases on Monday in Fremont County for a total this morning to 198 total cases. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 1,043 since the pandemic hit the county in March.

New cases were also reported in Hot Springs County which now has six confirmed, and Washakie County where the active cases total 20.

Advertisement

The state has now recorded 57 deaths from the virus. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.







