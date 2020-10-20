Last week of the Regular H.S. Football Season; Playoff spots on the line

Among local high teams, the Lander Valley Tigers, Riverton Wolverines, Shoshoni Wranglers and Worland Warriors have qualified for the state football playoffs. Their exact seeding will depend on Friday’s games.

This week’s schedule:

Friday:

Buffalo Bison at Lander Valley Tigers, 6 p.m.

Riverton Wolverines at Rawlins Outlaws, 6 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9 & Wyotoday.com live-stream video)

Worland Warriors at Douglas Bearcats, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis Bobcats at Pinedale Wranglers, 5 p.m. (KDNO, 101.7)

Riverside Rebels at Shoshoni Wranglers, 5 p.m. (KFCW, 93.1)

Saturday:

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Idle this week:

Wind River

Below are the possible playoff scenarios for our local teams by Wyoming-Football.org

Class 3A East

Week 8 games affecting playoff seeding: Riverton at Rawlins; Worland at Douglas.

Douglas: In. No. 1 seed.

Lander: In. No. 2 seed.

Riverton: In. No. 3 seed with victory. No. 3 seed with loss and Douglas victory. No. 4 seed with loss and Worland victory.

Worland: In. No. 3 seed with victory and Rawlins victory. No. 4 seed with loss OR Riverton victory.

Buffalo, Rawlins: Out.

Class 2A West

Week 8 games affecting playoff seeding: Cokeville at Lovell; Lyman at Mountain View.Lyman, Mountain View: In. No. 1 seed with victory. No. 2 seed with loss.

Cokeville, Lovell: In. No. 3 seed with victory. No. 4 seed with loss.

Big Piney, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Thermopolis: Out.

Class 1A nine-man West

Week 8 games affecting playoff seeding: Riverside at Shoshoni.

Rocky Mountain: In. No. 1 seed.

Shoshoni: In. No. 2 seed with victory. No. 3 seed with loss.

Riverside: In. No. 2 seed with victory. No. 4 seed with loss.

Wind River: Neither in nor out. No. 4 seed with Riverside victory. Out with Shoshoni victory.

Greybull

Advertisement

: Neither in nor out. No. 3 seed with Shoshoni victory. Out with Riverside victory.In the 3-4-out tiebreaker between Riverside, Wind River and Greybull, score differential would be used. Greybull finishes +11, Riverside -4 and Wind River -7. Greybull gets the third seed. Riverside then gets the fourth seed by virtue of its head-to-head victory over Wind River.

Class 1A six-man West

Week 8 games affecting playoff seeding: Burlington at Encampment; Farson at Snake River.

Farson: In. No. 1 seed.

Meeteetse: In. No. 2 seed.

Encampment: Neither in nor out. No. 3 seed with victory. No. 4 seed with loss and Farson victory. Out with loss and Snake River victory.

Snake River: Neither in nor out. No. 3 seed with victory and Burlington victory. No. 4 seed with Encampment victory, win or lose. Out with loss and Farson victory.

Burlington: Neither in nor out. No. 3 seed with victory and Farson victory. No. 4 seed with victory and Snake River victory. Out with loss.

Dubois, Ten Sleep: Out.

In the scenario where Burlington, Dubois and Snake River tie for the No. 4 seed with 2-4 records, Snake River would win the berth on score differential (Snake River +8, Burlington 0, Dubois -8).

In the scenario where Encampment, Snake River and Burlington tie for the 3-4-out positions with 3-3 records, Snake River would win the tiebreaker due to a victory against the highest-ranked non-tied team (Farson). Then Burlington takes the No. 4 seed due to the head-to-head victory against Encampment.



