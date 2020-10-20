Hudson Post Office’s Secure area breached, keys stolen

Sometime Sunday, a person or persons unknown entered the lobby of the Hudson Post Office, forced open a locked door to a secured area, and made off with a lock box containing the master key and separate keys for the post office boxes there.

Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison reported the break-in was discovered by an employee at the Hudson Town Hall who went to pick up the town’s mail and discovered the burglary. The report was phoned in at 8:05 a.m. Monday.

“A door into the secured area of the Post Office where the public is not allowed was forced open. At this time we know a lock box with all the keys was taken. It is not known if any mail was removed,” Hutchison said. “Our report is not yet completed.”

The Undersheriff said the post office is changing all the locks and will be issuing new post office box keys to the patrons there.

There are no suspects at this time.