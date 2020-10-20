Gist to lead US Attorney’s Election Day Program

United States Attorney Mark A. Klaassen announced today that Assistant

United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist of Lander will lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 3, 2020, general election. AUSA Gist has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer (DEO) for the District of Wyoming, and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination

and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud. The

Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.” Klaassen said.