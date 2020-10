All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

The Fremont County Detention Center in Lander Tuesday, Oct. 20, reported its inmate population at 130 individuals; Two of those inmates are being held outside of the county in other jails.

There were no arrests on October 15, 2020

There were no arrests reported on Monday, October 12, 2020

There were no arrested reported on Thursday, October 8, 2020

There were no arrests recorded on Tuesday, Sept. 29th

