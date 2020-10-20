Chambers to Start at Nevada for ‘Pokes first game

Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl Monday released the final depth chart for the Cowboys opener at Reno, Nevada this Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. The game will be telecast on CBSSN and broadcast on the Cowboy Sports Network, including KWYW 99.1 in Fremont and Hot Springs counties.

Sean Chambers has been tabbed as the starting Quarterback, although Levi Williams will get some playing time, according to Bohl. Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith as running backs and Parker Christensen at Fullback.

See the full depth chart below: