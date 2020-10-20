Big Cold front to hit area Wednesday night, Frigid temps expected Sunday

Rain and snow showers will decrease this morning across northern Wyoming according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Breezy west wind again in southern Wyoming. Another round of snow showers is likely tonight across the far northern mountains.

Then…

Above normal temps Wednesday, but a cold front blasts in Wednesday night bringing much colder air to end the week. This front will likely have light snow and gusty north winds. Unseasonably cold air will continue to filter in thru Saturday with a very cold shot on Sunday.

Advertisement

For Tuesday, expected high temperatures will be 58°F in Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, 57°F in Lander, 56°F in Riverton, 51°F in Worland, 50°F in Thermopolis and 49°F in Dubois. Tonight’s low temperatures will drop to 29°F in Shoshoni and Worland, 30°F in Thermopolis, 33°F in Riverton, 34°F in Dubois and Lander and 38°F at Jeffrey City.