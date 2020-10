Monday’s weather is looking to be partly cloudy with breezy conditions through Tuesday. Becoming warmer on Wednesday:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

The Wind River Basin Forecast: