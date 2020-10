Fremont County saw nine new infections of the Coronavirus on Sunday, making the county’s total active cases at 186. Active cases also increased in Hot Springs and Washakie counties as the COVID-19 virus continues community spread across the state. In Wyoming, there are currently 2,341 active cases, which is a substantial increase from just two weeks ago.

Below are the individual case counts from Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie and Natrona counties.