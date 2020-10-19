Aug 13, 1928 – Oct 16, 2020

Gladys Morris, 92, of Riverton, WY, passed away October 16 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY. A memorial service will be held at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Mott, ND on October 24 at 10:30 (MT). A rosary will be held before the service 10 a,m. Inurnment will follow the service at the Sunny Slope Cemetery in Mott.

Gladys Irene Uhler was born on August 13, 1928 in Regent, ND to Charles J. and Anna F (Dolezol) Uhler. Gladys grew up on a farm north of Regent. She graduated from high school in 1946.

Gladys was baptized into the Catholic faith and was most recently a member of St. Margaret’s Church in Riverton.

On November 18, 1946, she married Michael J. Greff in Wibaux, MT. They began their new life and family in Lemmon, SD. In 1954 they moved to a ranch/farm west of Mott, ND. In 1965 they moved to Mott due to Mike’s health. They lived there together until Mike’s passing on March 31, 1973. After living in Mott until 1983, Gladys lived in Bismarck, Arizona, and settled in Riverton for the last 10 years.

Gladys married William Morris, Jr in 1990; together they spent their winters by going south and eventually moved there.

She was very involved in the church while she lived in Mott. She belonged to St. Veronica’s CDA for 23 years, Altar Society and Homemakers Club. Gladys’ special talent was cooking from scratch; always altering a recipe trying to improve it making better. Her cooking was enjoyed by many at several weddings. She especially enjoyed cooking her children’s and grandchildren’s favorite food. She was the best hostess ever; you never left her place without something to eat. She loved her ice cream. Gladys enjoyed being around people, gardening, sewing, playing cards, going to the casino, and traveling. The most memorable quality of Gladys was her witt and sense of humor, always enjoying making people laugh, even to the end.

Gladys is survived by her daughters, Paulette (Terry) Hagge, Brenda (Joe) Hurt, Donna (Perry) Ackerman, Pandora (Morris) Hummel, and Cynthia (Eddie) Berger; sons: Leo (Patty) Greff, Michael (Lee Ann) Greff, David (Sue) Greff; 29 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was in preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna Uhler; brothers, Trevor, Willard, Robert, and sister Patricia; husband, Mike Greff; sons, Daniel, Paul, and Dennis; and grandsons Cory and Steven Greff.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Margarets School in Riverton or a charity of your choice.

