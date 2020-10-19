Fuel prices holding steady for 4th week in a row

Wyoming gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.15/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 4.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Prices for unleaded regular in Riverton and Lander range today from $2.14 to $2.21 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.84/g today while the most expensive is $2.54/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.15/g today. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 50.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

One year ago, Wyoming’s average unleaded regular price was $2.65/gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.21/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.

Ogden- $2.38/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.41/g.

Billings- $2.18/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.18/g.

“Gas prices have continued to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that’s holding back another round of stimulus for Americans, which could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we’re likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month. We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there’s meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook.”