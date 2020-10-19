Countywide Pre-Voter Registration ends today but continues at Courthouse

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese reported that pre-voter registration for the November 3 General Election closes today across the county when the courthouse closes for business.

Freese said if an individual misses this important Pre-registration deadline—they can still register and vote. Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20, through November 2, Freese said If a voter is not registered to vote they may come to the Election Office in the County Courthouse in Lander (Monday-Friday 8-5) and register Early Vote in Person They may also wait until election day and register to vote and vote at one of the 8 Vote Centers on Election Day.

