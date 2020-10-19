Big Expansion begins at Shoshoni’s Fast Lane

A major expansion of Shoshoni’s Fast Lane convienience store has begun. On Friday’s Let’s Talk Fremont program, Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce representative Gary Weisz noted the expansion began with removal of structures just east and north of the present store, and that earth work began to prepare the site. The construction is occurring East of U.S. Highway 20/WYO 789 between Third and California Streets.

Planned is an expansion that will allow more parking and expanded food and fuel services. The Fast Lane, at the Intersection of U.S. 20/26 and WYO 789, is one of the most popular intersection-adjacent businesses in Wyoming,

Earth moving south of Third Street in Shoshoni is underway for an expansion of the Fast Lane convienience store. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over