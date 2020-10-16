Twenty-one new Covid-19 cases reported Thursday

Community Spread of the virus is continuing

The surge of coronavirus cases continues this week in Fremont County with 21 new cases reported in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. That makes a total of 159 new Covid-19 cases this week alone in Fremont County.

Fremont County Commissioner Mike Jones on Wednesday said the spread is apparently due to gatherings in indoor spaces where people are not wearing masks or social distancing. A mask does not prevent an individual from getting the virus, but it helps reduce the spread of the virus for people who are asymptomatic, that is infected but not showing any symptoms.

Advertisement

Fremont County School District #25 Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said only the three students identified with the virus this week at Riverton High School are in isolation. No other students are in quarantine.









Active Cases in Wyoming Friday Morning