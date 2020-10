Partly to mostly sunny today with breezy conditions. Expect some unsettled weather across the north for the weekend.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 62°F in Thermopolis, 61°F in Shoshoni and Lander, 60°F in Worland, 59°F in Riverton, 58°F in Jeffrey City and 49°F in Dubois. Tonight’s expected low temperatures will be around 40 in Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, in the mid to upper 30s at Thermopolis and Worland and 35°F in Duboi

