Hurricane Force Winds hit Fort Washakie Wednesday

To say it was windy on Wednesday in the region is an understatement. The National Weather Service reported a gust of 84 mph at Fort Washakie, which would make it a category one hurricane force blast.

Other high wind readings across the local area on Wednesday included 80 mph at Muddy Gap, 65 mph at Hiland, 62 mph at Atlantic City, 59 at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, 59 mph at Thermopolis, and 53 mph at Hunt Field Airport in Lander, and at Ten Sleep and South Pass City.

The peak wind gusts from the past 24 hours are listed below: