Jul 18, 1924 – Oct 13, 2020

Helen Marie Gaudern

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Helen joined the love of her life, husband Jack Gaudern Sr., on October 13, 2020.

Helen Marie Weddle was born on June 18, 1924 to Caleb and Anne Weddle, her loving parents. She married Jack Gaudern Sr. on August 2, 1942, beginning their life journey of 71 years, creating lots of beautiful memories with a family of five generations. She leaves behind an amazing legacy, as well as many friends and neighbors.

Helen and Jack Sr. lived in Missouri Valley for over 50 years where they raised registered quarter horses on their small ranch. Working alongside her husband on the ranch was what she enjoyed most, spending much of her time caring for the horses as she was an avid horsewoman. She enjoyed cooking and baking, always having a home-cooked meal on the table and something sweet in the cupboard. An avid gardener, she canned and froze her own produce every fall, loved flowers, especially peonies and irises, though roses were her favorite. Her love of gardening and cooking was passed on to her daughter and grandchildren, along with her talent for many crafts, particularly sewing, embroidery, and crochet. Over the last several years, she filled many intricate nature-inspired coloring book pages.

Helen loved to fish and was usually the one to catch a fish when no one else did. She was also passionate about exploring the mountains and hunting; being an excellent shot made putting elk meat on the table a joy for her. Many camping trips were enjoyed with her family, and she was in total awe on a camping trip in Tennessee where she picked up all kinds of nature’s treasures she had never seen before.

Helen was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and member of the Missouri Valley Women’s Club.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, son Jack Jr., and great-grandson Damian Oakley.

Survivors include her daughter Roxie Arnold and husband Chris (2-Tall); granddaughters Kim Werbelow and husband Scott, Kellie Burns and husband Travis; grandsons Zeke Gaudern and wife Rewa, and Kerry Griffith; great-grandchildren Michael Holbert, Helana Griffith, Holbie Brown and husband Mark, Shayly Starks, Max and Aubrey Burns and Ella Judd; and, great-great-granddaughter Azalea Enriquez.

There will be no service at the time of cremation with a Celebration of Life to be announced later.