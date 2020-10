Not as windy today over the state with some cooler temperatures. Places across the north may have a rain or snow shower.

Today’s highs are predicted at 53°F at Lander and Worland, 52°F at Shoshoni and Riverton, 50°F at Thermopolis, 48°F at Jeffrey City and 40°F at Dubois.

Advertisement

Tonight’s lows are expected to drop own in the low to mid 20s across Fremontm Hot Springs and Washakie Counties