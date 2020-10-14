Novel Covid-19 Virus Count includes Commissioner and Riverton High School

Fremont County Commissioner Clarence Thomas revealed via telephone Tuesday that he has come down with the Covid-19 virus and has been isolating at home. Riverton High School also reported its 16th positive test on Tuesday since the start of school. Five new infections were reported in the county on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health Covid-19 tracker.

There are now 168 active cases of the virus in Fremont County. Washakie county reports 12 active cases and there are three active cases in Hot Springs County. Teton County has 54 active cases.

Current active cases of the Coronavirus throughout Wyoming.

