Over The Counter meds taken from Supermarket

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Arrests/Citations 10-13- to 10-14
There were no arrests reported on Tuesday.
Arrests/Citations 10-12 to 10-13-20
Two 15-year-old Juveniles were cited at Smith’s Food and Drug for Shoplifting over the counter medications and for Minor In Possession of alcohol
Chorissa Dickinson, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Charges are pending against a suspect who fled the scene after a assault on East Adams
Amanda Siek, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Arrests/Citations 10-2 to 10-5
Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kayle Washington, 28, St.Stephens, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace, Interference for lying about his name.
Antonio Duran, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Troy Gothurd, 43, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Paul Bell,59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Charlo Yellowfox,33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Marquel Duran, 18, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
A 17-year-old Male was cited for Minor in Possession and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
A 17-year-old male was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Arron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18 year-old female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
An 18-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Thomas Twiss, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Brody Miller, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name.
Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 42-year-old female from Box Elder, MT., was cited for Shoplifting meat
Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old females were both cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.
Arrests/Citations 9-30 to 10-2, 2020
No report from the RPD for the past two days
Arrests/Citations – 9/29 to 9-30
A 23-year-old Riverton female was issued a citation for failure to register her dogs in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard
Jeremy Reynolds, 31, Pavillion, Arrested. Uinta County warrant
A juvenile female was issued a citation for shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug and was released to a responsible party.
Jordan Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing at the Red Eagle Convenience Store at Fremont and North Federal.
Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29
Robin Blind, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant
Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dexter Duran, 32, Arapahoe, Cited for Damaging Property
Vearle Wilson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28
Allen Seith, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana and Methamphetamine.
Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Incident still under investigation.
Jeffrey Headley, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
An 18-year-old Riverton female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Rachel Brown, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Tanyka Montoya, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton. Arrested, Public Intoxication
Gary Clawson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession of Alcohol
Arrests – 9/23 to 9/24
Kevin Eagle, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Domestic Battery.
A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
James Wheeler,51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
William Hanway, 36, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Two females, ages 15 and 16 were cited for Minor in Possession of alcohol
Arrests – 9/22 to 9/23
Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Forrest Yellowfish, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Jamie Goodman,28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Jordon Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dustin Friday, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
Bethany Sankey, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant
There were no arrests on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
