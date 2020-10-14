Joseph (Joe) Austin passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2020. He was 62 years old. Born and raised on Long Island, NY, he was the youngest child of the late Joseph Raymond Austin and the late Eileen (Clark) Austin. On September 8th, Joe celebrated the 30th anniversary of his marriage to Anne (Geadelmann) Austin.

Joe is survived by their son and daughter Henry Christopher Austin of Portland, ME and Louisa Claire Austin of Lander, WY. He is also survived by his two sisters: Barbara Austin of Kenmore, NY and her husband, Tom Johnston; and Diane Austin of Boston, MA and her husband, Aaron Nurick; by his father-in-law, Wayne Geadelmann of Adel, IA and his wife, Ann Jungman; by Anne’s two brothers: Steve Geadelmann of Des Moines, IA and his wife, Jill; and Scott Geadelmann of Adel, IA and his wife, Lori; and by his nephews: Alex Johnston of Newark, DE; Charles Johnston of Kenmore, NY; Lander Geadelmann of Ames, IA; Jackson Geadelmann of Des Moines, IA; Ben Geadelmann of Minneapolis, MN; and Will Geadelmann of Ames, IA.

Outdoor education was one of Joe’s many passions. The opportunity to take a position as a course instructor for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) brought Joe to Lander, WY where he worked for over 35 years. Within the NOLS community, Joe amassed 150 weeks in the field as an instructor, 10 years in the staffing office, and 15 years in admissions. For the last three years he held the title of Health Review Manager, working with NOLS Risk Management Services. He met Anne on a winter ski course in 1989 and their lives changed forever. They married in 1990. Joe and Anne had an amazing partnership, sharing their love of the outdoors, the arts, sports, reading, travel, and each other. A devoted father in every way, Joe took enormous joy in Louisa’s and Henry’s accomplishments, in their academics and he was their biggest Nordic skiing fan. Joe took immense pride in the fact that Henry and Louisa grew into kind, humane and loving adults who care about others and their communities.

Advertisement

When Joe became engaged with an activity or avocation, he went “all in.” Joe loved music from an early age and was given his first set of drums when he was seven. He became a talented percussionist (specializing in the conga drum and the marimba) and while in high school he was invited to study in a weekend program for talented teens at the Juilliard School of Music. He was a devotee of classical music and of classic rock and was an enthusiastic member of the local orchestra. Expanding his mother’s interest in watching and feeding birds, Joe became a “birder.” 2020 was his biggest year. He leaves behind a legion of seasoned and budding birders who will miss his enthusiastic sightings and mentoring. Vegetable gardening was a focus of his summers. Joe’s and Anne’s family and friends looked forward each year to receiving jars of the Austin home-made salsa. He skied, he biked, he read, and he took pride in his woodpile. And when Joe was your friend, you had found a life-long treasure.

Arrangements for the funeral are still pending and will be private. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be planned when it’s safer and easier for family and friends from across the country to travel to Lander to share in that event. In the meantime, we are arranging a virtual remembrance which will be held via Zoom on October 24. A link with details of this event can be found on Joe’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be sent to Joe Austin Memorial Fund. By mail: c/o Central Bank and Trust, 285 Main St., Lander, WY 82520. Or call to make a no-fee credit card donation, 307.332.4730

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com