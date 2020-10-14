Sep 21, 1937 – Oct 10, 2020

A Memorial service for Jolene “Jo” Faye Lain, 83, will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Lain passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Jo was born on September 21, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of Reinholdt and Carrie (Schrag) Goering.

Survivors include her husband, John W. Lain of Kinnear, Wyoming; son, Donald and Bonnie Winner of Rock Springs, WY; daughter, Patricia and Brion Stubbs of Vernal, Utah; grandchildren, Jaycen and Misty Ostler, Brion J. Stubbs, Jr., Warren Winner, Jeff Winner and Amanda and Justin Winner-Ortega; great grandchildren, Eliana Ostler, Jordan Winner, West Winner, Marley Winner, Dayton Ortega, Adalee Ortega, Natalia Winner and Lucy Winner.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Lonnie Ray Winner.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.