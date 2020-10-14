Apr 29, 1984 – Oct 9, 2020

Graveside services for Hubert “Pote” Warren, III, 36, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Warren Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2020 at the family home, 1617 17 Mile Road. Please practice Covid-19 precautions by wearing a mask, gloves, wash and sanitize your hands often and be aware of 6 ft social distancing.

Mr. Warren passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

He was born on April 29, 1984, in Riverton, Wyoming, son of Hubert J. Warren, Jr. and Ann Santio.

Pote attended elementary at the Arapahoe School and later attended Riverton and St. Stephen’s High School. He received his GED from Central Wyoming College.

He lived most of his life on the Wind River Reservation, but also spent short periods of time in Utah, Idaho and Washington. Pote was a certified carpenter, but previously worked as a Security Guard at the Wind River Casino as well as landscaped for ReMax Realtors in Riverton, WY.

Pote was as active in Native American ceremonies. He was an avid sportsman, his favorite being basketball. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, participating in handgames, pow-wows, and was a member of the Sitting Eagle Drum Group. He also enjoyed spending his time swimming, horn hunting, as was a loving father that loved being with his children.

Advertisement

Survivors include his father, Hubert J. Warren, Jr.; children, Leonard, Vince, Quinn, and Annissa Warren; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Daniel, Pascal, Travis “Rambo” and Jerome Warren, Collins Little Whiteman all of Arapahoe, WY, Daniel Santio of Ft. Duchesne, UT and Tyrone Jim of Missoula, MT; sisters, Cheyenne Romero of Vernal, UT and Kateri Warren of Arapahoe, WY; Ceremonial Grandfather, Vernon Harris of Arapahoe; the extended families of Warren, Jenkins, Portwood, Brown, Moss, Gambler, Spoonhunter, Posey, Underwood, White, of Wyoming, Santio, Serawop, Tabbee, Tahreep, Arrive, Cuch, Black, Tahguv, Tapoof, Duncan, UncaSam, Ramsdell’s of Washington and Iowa. We apologize if we omitted any family in our time of grief.

Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Santio; paternal and maternal grandparents, Hubert Warren, Sr., Inez Warren, Daniel and Hannah Santio; brother, Lawrence Jenkins; nephews, Josh Friday, Cris RunsMedicine-SingingWater and Steven Warren.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.