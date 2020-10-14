Durwin Kerby Amboh, died October 8, 2020, was born on November 17, 1964 to the late Daniel Earl Peahrora and Claudine Perry.

Kerby attended Fort Washakie School and Lander Valley High School. He was involved in the Indian Relay Association with his brother Leland Peahrora and uncle Eddi Amboh. He enjoyed being outdoors. And also enjoyed being involved in family gatherings and hanging out with his friends. Kerby was just a simple, happy guy who loved life.

Kerby is survived by his mother, Claudine Perry; children, Branden, Justin, and Danielle Amboh; aunties, Mary (William) Wagon, Irene Peahrora, Lila Rodriguez; uncle, Leonard Roberts; brothers, Ronson Peahrora, Jason, Jared, Scott, Jacob, and RJ Amboh, Clint Wagon, JD & LB Roberts; sisters, Lana, Andrea, Christel, Tammy Peahrora, Karla Ramos, Spring Tara, Kendra, and Sally Amboh, Bennie Lee Strock, Alice Jean Hereford, Wilma, Margarete, Lizzette Wagon; numerous nieces, nephew’s and grandchildren, and many other numerous family members.

Preceded in death by father, Daniel Peahrora; step-father, Raynard Perry; grandparents, Ned and Jean Amboh, Pete and Alice Peahrora; uncles, Robert Peahrora, Eddy Casey, Alfred Amboh, Emerson Rudy, Rex Roberts; aunties, Aline, Alta Amboh; brother, Leland Peahrora; nephew, Duke Perry; sister, Lorinda Amboh; numerous other family members.

