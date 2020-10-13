Wyoming Football Game Times and Dates Released

The Mountain West released the 2020 football TV schedule earlier today and all eight Wyoming Football games will be televised by either CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) or FS1.



Two important date changes on the home schedule should be noted.The Hawaii game has been moved to FRIDAY, October 30th at 7:45 PM on FS1. The Utah State game has also changed dates and will now be played on THURSDAY, November 19th at 7:00 PM on CBSSN. No date changes have been made to the Air Force or Boise State games, which will kickoff on Saturday, November 14th at 8:00 PM and Saturday, December 12th at 4:00 PM, respectively.

Wyoming’s eight-game schedule will feature five games against opponents who played in the postseason last year, including four home games versus postseason teams highlighted by home contests against both 2019 MW Division Champions Hawai’i and Boise State.



2020 University of Wyoming

Football Schedule

(As of Oct. 13, 2020)

Date Opponent (Special Events), Time (M.T.), Television

Sat., Oct. 24 at Nevada*, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Fri., Oct. 30 HAWAI’I*, 7:45 p.m., FS1

Thu., Nov. 5 at Colorado State*, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 14 AIR FORCE*, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Thu., Nov. 19 UTAH STATE*, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Fri., Nov. 27 at UNLV*, TBA, FS1

Sat., Dec. 5 at New Mexico*, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Sat., Dec. 12 BOISE STATE*, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Sat., Dec. 19 Mountain West Championship Game+, TBA, FOX or FS1



•Game dates are tentative and subject to change.

•Game times will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West Conference

•BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of a Mountain West Conference school based on the current MW policy in place to determine the host team.