No Report from LPD today; Oxygen reported stolen Friday

Arrests/Citations 10-13-2020

No report received from the LPD since 10/9/20

Arrests/Citations 10-7-20 to 10-8-20

A report of suspicious activity on Washington Street at some storage units was reported. A report was taken.

Arrests/Citations 10-6-20 to 10-7-20

Tiana Jealous of Him, 29, Lander, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance, False reporting, and a Failure to Appear warrant.

James Forton, 58, Cited for Improper Backing and No Proof of Insurance following a fender bender at North 5th and Lincoln streets.

A large oxygen bottle was reported stolen from the back of a truck parked on Jefferson Street.

Arrests/Citations – 10-5 to 10-6 2020

Daniel Washington, 27, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

A citation was issued to a resident on Popo Agie Street for a biting dog. The victim’s little finger was bitten and treated.

Arrests/Citations – 10/2 to 10-5

Terry Roe, 56, Dubois, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Interference with Law Enforcement

A 12-year-old femalw was cited for Possession of Marijuana

Dalton Weil, 26, Lander, Cited for Use of a Controlled Substance

Five juveniles were cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and released to their parents. They were aged 14, 15, 16 x 2, all males and a 16-year-old female

Arrests/Citations – 10-1 to 10-2

A 35-year-old woman was cited for abuse of a dog

Arrests/Citations – 9-30/10-1-2020

There were no arrests or citations issued on Wednesday.

Arrests/Citations – 9-29/9-30

There were no arrests or citations issued on Tuesday.

Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29

Ralph Higginbotham, 34, Lander Cited Open Liquor Container

Bronco Lonebear, 25, Lander, Cited Open Liquor Container

Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28

Charles Ariks, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Drug violations

Clyde Johnson, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Jason Underwood, 19, Ethete, Cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Nathanile Smith, 20, Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

A 17-year-old female of Lander, Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Terry Roe, 56, Dubois, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Peace Disturbance

Stephen Pitt, 23, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 9/24 to 9/25

Caleb Engavo, 18,Lander, Cited for Possession of Marijuana

Destiny Saenz-Santos, 38, Lander, Arrested, LPD warrant

Coleman Stagner, 27,Riverton, Arrested. FCSO warrant

Jenna Ackerman,35, Lander, Cited for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Brett White, 36, Fort Washakie, Cited for Criminal Trespass, Pedestrian in Roadway, Resisting. Arrested. LPD Warrant.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.