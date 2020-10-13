This weekend’s H.S. Football Schedules and times

** Local Teams

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 15

Class 1A nine-man

**Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m. KFCW, 93.1

Interclass

Natrona sophs at Snake River, 4 p.m. (six-man)



Friday, Oct. 16

Class 4A

Campbell County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Natrona, 7 p.m.



Class 3A

Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Green River at Cody, 7 p.m.

Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.

**Rawlins at Lander Valley, 6 p.m.

**Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.

Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.



Class 2A

Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Burns at Newcastle, canceled

Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)

Lovell at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

**Mountain View at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.

Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Advertisement



Class 1A nine-man

Lusk at Southeast, 2 p.m.

Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

**Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Wright at Saratoga, 5 p.m.



Class 1A six-man

Midwest at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.

**Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 17

Class 1A six-man

**Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Hulett vs. Hanna, noon (at Midwest)

Meeteetse at Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

Schedule courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com