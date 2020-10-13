This weekend’s H.S. Football Schedules and times

** Local Teams
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 15
Class 1A nine-man
**Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m. KFCW, 93.1
Interclass
Natrona sophs at Snake River, 4 p.m. (six-man)
Friday, Oct. 16
Class 4A
Campbell County at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Natrona, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Douglas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Green River at Cody, 7 p.m.
Jackson at Powell, 5 p.m.
**Rawlins at Lander Valley, 6 p.m.
**Riverton at Worland, 6 p.m.
Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Piney at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Burns at Newcastle, canceled
Glenrock at Upton-Sundance, 6 p.m. (at Upton)
Lovell at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.
**Mountain View at Thermopolis, 6 p.m.
Tongue River at Big Horn, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 1A nine-man
Lusk at Southeast, 2 p.m.
Moorcroft at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.
**Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Wright at Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Midwest at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
NSI at Guernsey-Sunrise, 5 p.m.
**Ten Sleep at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Class 1A six-man
**Encampment at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Hulett vs. Hanna, noon (at Midwest)
Meeteetse at Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.
Schedule courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com