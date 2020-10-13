PAWS for Life Shelter Seeks Community Donations

The Paws for Life Animal League is asking for community help after taking in an abuse case in conjunction with Lander Pet Connection and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. With Paws & Pearls, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the shelter, being cancelled, the shelter is graciously asking for food donations. See the Facebook Post below:

