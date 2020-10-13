PAWS for Life Shelter Seeks Community Donations

The Paws for Life Animal League is asking for community help after taking in an abuse case in conjunction with Lander Pet Connection and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. With Paws & Pearls, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the shelter, being cancelled, the shelter is graciously asking for food donations. See the Facebook Post below:
Breaking News
-
** Local Teams Week 7Thursday, Oct. 15Class 1A nine-man**Greybull at Shoshoni, 6 p.m. KFCW, 93.1InterclassNatrona…
-
Wyoming residents are reporting more anxiety about the spread of COVID-19 in the state, according…
-
The Mountain West released the 2020 football TV schedule earlier today and all eight Wyoming…
-
The Paws for Life Animal League is asking for community help after taking in an…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.…
-
From Tuesday, October 13 law enforcement reports A report of an abuse of animals is…
-
Arrests/Citations 10-13-2020 No report received from the LPD since 10/9/20 Arrests/Citations 10-7-20 to 10-8-20 A…
-
Central Wyoming College has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s…
-
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law…
-
The Facebook page for the Mullen Fire burning in Southeast Wyoming near Laramie cooled a…