Mullen Fire cools a bit, 30% contained today

The Facebook page for the Mullen Fire burning in Southeast Wyoming near Laramie cooled a bit with a cold front that passed through the area on Monday. Based on an infrared flight from yesterday, the #mullenfire_wy is determined to be 176,213 acres and is 30% contained.

A total of 1,215 firefighters are on the scene today battling the fire in significant beetle-killed lodgepole pine with heavy dead and downed fuels.

The largest spread of the wildfire occurred on Saturday, September 26, when western winds reached 70 mph pushing the fire across the southern portion of Medicine Bow National Forest. On Wednesday, September 30, the fire crossed into northern Colorado creating a more complex fire with additional challenges. The southern expansion advanced the fire in close proximity to the still active Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado. The two fires remain 25 miles apart.

Advertisement

The Mullen Fire is a full-suppression fire. Firefighting resources will engage fire where there is the highest probability of success. Previous mitigation projects in the Rambler community provided a fuels transition that allowed firefighters to access the fire perimeter more aggressively. Burn scars from the Keystone, Badger Creek and Squirrel Creek fires were critical in slowing the progressing of the fire. Firefighters are battling Red Flag Warning or near Red Flag Warning conditions daily, utilizing aviation resources when it is effective to do so.