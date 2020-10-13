Camper Trailer Burglarized on the Loop Road

From Tuesday, October 13 law enforcement reports

A report of an abuse of animals is under investigation in the Riverton area by Fremont County Deputies.

The burglary of a camper parked near Blue Ridge on the Loop Road above Lander was reported. The incident is under investigation.

A vehicle drove through a fence in the 1600 block of Smith Road.

There were 17 ambulance calls on Monday, including six transfers. There were three fire calls, one for an electrical hazard, one for a carbon monoxide alarm and another for a controlled burn.

The Riverton Police were notified that a vehicle parked at Central Wyoming College was vandalized and a radio was stolen out of the dash.

Two Juveniles were caught after shoplifting over the counter drugs at Smiths

There was no report from the Lander Police Department Tuesday morning

From Monday, October 12, law enforcement reports

Riverton Police reported five arrests for drunk driving over the weekend. Other reports included two attempted burglaries, one shoplifting at Walmart, a number of animal calls, one stolen vehicle report and two drug arrests, one for marijuana possession and one for methamphetamine possession.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a conflict between two hunters in Sawmill Basin on South Pass, a female hunter shot an elk and a male hunter was upset because he was going after the same elk. The dispute was resolved.

Under investigation is a case where a woman was allegedly thrown out of a car on Lander’s north second street. Polcie were summoned to the hospital to talk to the victim. A fire destroyed a horse barn on Goldeneye drive in Duboisl.

The county corner was called out twice over the weekend for individuals who where deceased.

There was no weekend report from the Lander Police Department.

From Tuesday, October 6, 2020 law enforcement reports

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department was called to a chimney fire in the 100 block of Market Street at 6:50 p.m. Monday evening.

An amount of cash was stolen from a vehicle on Amy Lou Drive after a window was broken out of a vehicle and it was entered.

An 18-year-old female fell into a cistern Friday on Pebbles Lane and was assisted out of the cistern by Lander Rural Fire Department personnel.

The nephew of a Pavillion man who lives in Coloraado called his uncle to report he was being held hostage in Fort Collins. Upon investigation, Deputies discovered the man was heavily medicated after having surgery. He was not being held hostage.

Two Glock firearms, gun parts, ammunition and Makita tools were reported taken from a break-in reported at an address on Tweed Lane in Lander. The break-in is under investigaation

An assault that reportedly occurred at the Rendezvous Ponds is under investigation. A man showed up at the emergency room with injuries consisted with being assaulted.

A vandalism was reported in Riverton where the southeast corner of the Rendezvous School Building was tagged with spray paint.

A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at a business in the 500 block of North Federal.

A sexual assault was reported in the Riverton area by a woman who came to the emergency room. The incident is under investigation.

There were 71 calls for an ambulance over the weekend and five reports of vehicles striking a deer.

From Friday, October 2, 2020 law enforcement reports

There was no report from the Riverton Police Department today.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle versus a building crash at 6:37 pm at 870 Freedom Drive in Riverton. A report is pending.

There were two coroner calls on Thursday, one for a deceased individual in Lander and one for two traffic fatality victims north of Lander.

The Lander Police Department reported another Trump flag was stolen from a residence overnight on Cliff Street. This follows a rash of Biden signs stolen over several days from a nearby subdivision.

From Thursday, October 1, 2020 law enforcement reports

There was no report from the Riverton Police Department today.

The Shoshoni #24 Recreation District reported that a vandal had ripped rails loose and thrown planks into the water from the bridge over Poison Creek on the Rails to Trails Pathway. A Sheriff’s Report is pending.

A man working near Bull Lake was bitten by a dog and reported in at the SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton. According to a Sheriff’s report, the dog was current on its vaccinations.

Lander Police received a report of a Trump flag missing from a residence on North 8th Street.

A suspect eluding police was logged in at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday night from the 1300 block of Main Street in Lander. The incident is under investigation

From Wednesday’s, Sept. 30, 2020 law enforcement reports:

A report of a stabbing incident was called in to the Riverton Police Deparatment from the 100 block of South 5th East. The incident is under investigation and a report is pending.

A reported assault that allegedly occurred at the Cedar Bar is under investigation in Riverton.

A report is pending on a report of marijuana use in the 700 block of Spencer Street.

Police were called to SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton where a patient was allegedly trying to assault staff members there. The patient fled the hospital.

A report is pending on a juvenile male drinking and trying to drive away from the 700 block of West Park at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Lander Police reported two thefts, one was a bicycle from and address on Lincoln Street and one was a reported theft of property from Westward Heights Care Center.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins reported from the 700 block of Cherry Street.

A pickup was found rolled over on its top on a dirt road heading to the Lost Cabin Natural Gas Plant. A report was taken.

As assault was reported in the Fremont County Detention Center. No further details released.

Deputies were called to the Cozy Court Mobile Home park on East Monroe on the report of a fight in progress. A report indicated two males were involved in an altercation there, neither wanted to pursue any charges against the other or cooperate with an investigation into the incident.

From Tuesday’s law enforcement call blotters:

An 83-year-old Lander Man was found deceased on the floor of his home. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. There were no indications of foul play.

Twenty three year old Ricardo Ramos of Riverton was killed in a single vehicle rollover on the Sand Draw Road, Wyoming 135, at 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, some eight miles south of the highway 789 and 135 intersection south of Riverton. Ramos was not wearing a seat belt. According to a state trooper’s report, the Ford Excursion was southbound on Highway 135 when Ramos possibly fell asleep and drove off the road. The vehicle exited the road for about 345 feet before the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to transition into a broadside skid. The vehicle crossed the road and exited off the other side, where it tripped and rolled. The death was the 98th on state highways so far this year, compared with 123 on this day one year ago.

A cow was struck on the Bass Lake Road on the West side of Boysen Reservoir. The vehicle fled the scene but numerous car parts were left behind at the site of the crash.

A Safe-to-Tell report was filed on Monday by a person reportedly kicked while in a classroom at the Wind River Schools.

A pair of binoculars was reported stolen from a rented room in the Dubois area.

Numerous vehicle break-ins and vandalisms were reported to the Riverton Police Department from a Main Street alleyway, from Big Horn Drive, on East Fremont, on Elk Drive, West Park, North 3rd East and on North 12th East. Detectives are investigating. Items reported stolen include a National Parks Pass and a ring.

Vandals broke out windows at the restrooms adjacent to the Lander Skatepark.

A stolen credit card was being used in Lander. A fraud report was filed with the LPD

From the weekend:

A caller northeast of Riverton at Wilson Road and Highway 26/789 reported someone apparently took a chain saw to a political sign promoting Joe Biden for President and cut it down. …

The sheriff’s office reported a male patient who wrecked on an ATV along the Union Pass Road west of Dubois was evacuated by Air Ambulance on Saturday evening just before 8 p.m. The man’s condition was not reported.