Three-year-old suffers thermal burns in YNP

Article Updated: October 12, 2020
The Fountain Paint Pots area of Yellowstone National Park. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Visitors: stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas 

A child fell into a thermal feature at Yellowssone this past Friday. Here is what we know:

  • On Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:39 a.m., a three-year-old suffered second-degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back.
  • The incident occurred near the Fountain Freight Road, near Midway Geyser Basin.  
  • The child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature.     
  • Due to the injuries, the child was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. 
  • This incident is under investigation. 
  • This is the second significant injury in a thermal area in 2020. In May of this year a visitor (who illegally entered the park) fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos. In September 2019
    , a man suffered severe burns after falling into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser. In June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. 
