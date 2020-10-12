Three-year-old suffers thermal burns in YNP

Visitors: stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas

A child fell into a thermal feature at Yellowssone this past Friday. Here is what we know:

On Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:39 a.m., a three-year-old suffered second-degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back.

The incident occurred near the Fountain Freight Road, near Midway Geyser Basin.

The child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature.

Due to the injuries, the child was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

This incident is under investigation.



This is the second significant injury in a thermal area in 2020. In May of this year a visitor (who illegally entered the park) fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos. In September 2019 In June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.