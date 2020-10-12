Three-year-old suffers thermal burns in YNP

Visitors: stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas
A child fell into a thermal feature at Yellowssone this past Friday. Here is what we know:
- On Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:39 a.m., a three-year-old suffered second-degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back.
- The incident occurred near the Fountain Freight Road, near Midway Geyser Basin.
- The child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature.
- Due to the injuries, the child was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
- This incident is under investigation.
- This is the second significant injury in a thermal area in 2020. In May of this year a visitor (who illegally entered the park) fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos. In September 2019 June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.