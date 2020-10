Due to complications from cancer, Sheryl Ann (Stenson) Bodan passed away peacefully in her home in Lander, Wyoming on October 9, 2020.

She was born on November 18, 1946 to Ruth Elaine (Rees) and George (Swede) LeRoy Stenson, in Ainsworth, Nebraska.

A memorial service for Sherry will be held at a later date in Lander, WY.

