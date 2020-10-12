Mail dumped at Atlantic City by Contract USPS Carrier

A contract mail carrier for the United States Postal Office is facing Federal charges after allegedly dumping mail sent to residents of Atlantic City and South Pass City.

According to U.S. District Court Records, charges of destroying mail were filed against Zecharia Morgan after an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Inspector.

Several residents of the two communities either observed the mail being dumped or found the discarded mail in a trash can. Among the mail thrown out were voter guides from the Fremont County League of Women Voters.

On Monday the League issued a press release concerning the mail that they had sent:

“The League of Women Voters of Fremont County was appalled to hear that a United States Postal Service contractor allegedly discarded mail, including our 2020 General Election Voter Guide. Americans, especially those of us who live in rural Wyoming, trust in, and rely on the USPS. We expect that this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law by the Cheyenne-based United States Postal Inspector for Wyoming and by the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming.

Although we are grateful to have a resolution to the mystery of the missing guides, we are disappointed that Fremont County voters in Atlantic City and South Pass were denied access to this educational resource.

LWVFC encourages everyone to find the Voter Guide at http://bit.ly/FremontCountyVoterGuide2020. If you have a friend or neighbor that doesn’t have access to the internet, please print copies to share.

The Voter Guide was produced and delivered at no cost to Fremont County voters thanks to hours of volunteer labor, individual donations, and grants from organizations including the Wyoming Community Foundation. We appreciate the work and cooperation of Western Printing.

LWVFC is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that believes voters should play a critical role in democracy. We worked hard to produce our very first General Election Voter Guide along with the candidate forum series. If you support this mission, please join us! Visit https://leagueofwomenvotersfc.org/.

Sincerely,

League of Women Voters of Fremont County

Linda Barton, Chair

Nancy Pieropan, Vice Chair

Barbara Townsend, Treasurer

Kate Foster, Secretary

Jacquie Hediger, Director

Kathryn Primrose, Director

Carrie White Antelope, Director

Morgan is scheduled for a court date in Lander on October 28th. If convicted he faces a potential sentence of two years in prison.