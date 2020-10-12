It will be Windy Monday, Temps mostly in the 60s

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for much of Fremont County until 8 pm tonight.

Windy conditions are expected to continue across much of the area today with high winds likely from southern Lincoln County to Natrona County. Rain and snow showers will be possible over northwest portions.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 68°F in Worland, 67°F in Thermopolis, 66°F in Shoshoni, 65°F in Riverton, 63°F in Lander, 61°F in Jeffrey City and 49°F in Dubois. Peak wind gusts could reach 53 mph in Jeffrey City, 41 mph in Dubois, 39 mph in Riverton, 38 mph in Shoshoni, 33 mph in Lander and Thermopolis and 32 mph in Worland

