High Wind Warning today across Fremont County

Article Updated: October 12, 2020
A Wind sock during high winds on Red Canyon South of Lander. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Strong northwest winds with gusts up to 60 mph are expected over much of Fremont County this afternoon. A High Wind Warning is now in effect through 8 PM this evening. Expect travel difficulties for high profile vehicles.

