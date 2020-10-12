Another RHS Case of COVID; Local active cases at 168

Riverton High School on Friday reported a fifteenth (15th) individual at Riverton High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the school year started August 24, 2020. With that infection, and other reported since Friday, Fremont County is now reporting 168 active cases of the Coronavirus. That’s up from 54 cases just two weeks ago. Eight individuals have been hospitalize locally due to the virus.

Wyoming continues to see a surge in the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as hospitalizations. Daily new cases have continued increasing to an average of 102 per day over the past 14 days. As of Friday, Wyoming had more than 1,400 active cases and five counties had more than 100 active cases. The percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result in the past 14 days is now 5 percent. On Wyoming’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the categories of “New Cases” and Hospital Admissions remain in the red at “Concerning”

In a news conference last week, Governor Gordon called the current scenario “very concerning” and urged residents to remain vigilant. The Wyoming Department of Health and the Governor continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart.