Lander VS Riverton Game Preview

By Cody Beers, WyoToday.Com



Lander Tigers

3A East Conference

(Colors: Green and White)

Coach John Scott – 3rd season, 14-9 overall.

2020 Schedule: at Green River (28-7 win), at Powell (31-0 loss), Evanston (20-13 win), Worland (41-21 win), at Douglas (20-13 loss), Riverton (A), Rawlins (H), Buffalo (H).

Lander (3-2). Key players: senior running back/linebacker Jack Sweeney, quarterback Brenon Stauffenberg, defender Julien Guina, kick returner Tissa Guina, kicker Matisse Weaver, running back Eli Mazurie, defender Conor Carey, defender Gabe Harris.

Riverton Wolverines

3A East Conference

(Colors: Red and Black)

Coach Troy Anderson – 1st season, 2-3 overall.

2020 Schedule: at Powell (Zero Week, 37-7 loss), at Cody (44-23 loss), Evanston (42-14 win), Jackson (57-7 loss), Douglas (38-14 loss), at Buffalo (13-6 win), Lander (H), Worland (A), at Rawlins (A).

Riverton (2-4, includes Zero Week). Key players: Quarterback and free safety Damon DeVries, tailback and linebacker Trayton Hyatt, wide receiver Lucas Engle, tight end Jared Lucas, linemen Kaden Gantenbein, Isiah Bemmet, Rylan Koehn, kicker Tanner Johnson, wide receiver/cornerback Blake Dale, linebacker Braden Vincent.

Friday, Oct. 9, 2020; Wolverine Field in Riverton, 6 p.m. kickoff. Listen live on 93.9FM (and watch live at wyotoday.com) for the pregame show beginning at 5 p.m.

Senior running back/linebacker Jack Sweeney’s name and performance is typed all over the Week 5 statistics for the Lander Valley High School Tigers.

Sweeney, the defending Class 3A wrestling champion at 171 pounds, is a tough hombre.

Sweeney is averaging 115.6 rushing yards per game (5.8 yards a carry) through the first 5 games (99 rushes, 578 yards, 7 touchdowns) of the 2020 season. That’s the No. 2 spot in rushing in Class 3A. Defensively, Sweeney is No. 2 defender in Class 3A. He is averaging 18.6 defensive points a game (47 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss) in 5 games.

But — and this is the biggest unknown heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. kickoff from Wolverine Field in Riverton — Sweeney suffered what’s being characterized as a painful and severe high-ankle sprain in the waning moments of last Friday’s 20-13 Lander crack-your-knuckles loss at the hands of the unbeaten Douglas Bearcats.

“It’s Lander-Riverton week. We have prepared like he (Sweeney) is going to play. He’s the second-leading rusher in the state. He’s an all-state linebacker. You expect him to show up,” said Riverton Coach Troy Anderson. “I expect the guy to be on the field. We are going to be prepared for him, and frankly, we want to see him on the field.”

Will Sweeney play Friday night in the annual Fremont County rivalry game? Friday’s contest has big playoff implications. For the winner, in all likelihood, a home playoff game awaits in late October. For the loser, a road playoff game awaits in the unfriendly confines of Powell, Cody or Jackson — the 3 West conference favorites to win a Class 3A championship in 2020.

The speculation around Sweeney’s game-time status is one of the many plots in Friday night’s 124th meeting between Lander and Riverton. The storylines are many and complex between the two teams, separated by 22 miles of asphalt highway. It’s coaching veteran John Scott vs. newcomer Troy Anderson. Will both teams keep their composure? A win represents ownership of bragging rights and possession of the traveling trophy for a year.

“For our seniors, we don’t want to go out 0-3 against Lander. That’s been our message to our guys. We’d like to reset the trend back in our favor. This is an important game across the county on Friday,” Anderson said.

Friday night in Riverton, a resilient Riverton Wolverine football team, coming off its 2nd win of the season, looks for win No. 3 in 2020 against the Tigers in a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game can be heard on 93.9 KTAK-FM and watched by live-streamed video and the radio call at wyotoday.com.



It’s big. Rivals collide. It’s the annual battle for Fremont County gridiron supremacy.

LANDER

Friday’s 7-point loss in Douglas was intense; penalties were plentiful with many coming after the whistle. For the Tigers, the loss was bitter with the late-game injury to Sweeney.

The loss and injury complicate matters for Coach John Scott, who is 2-0 against the Wolverines in his first two meetings as Tigers coach.

Lander comes into Friday’s game averaging 207.4 yards on 42.6 carries a game in its ground-and-pound attack, and just 30.8 yards passing (2 completions per contest). The Tigers are averaging 20.4 points a game.

In 2020’s 5 games, respectively, Lander has completed 1-2 passes for 19 yards, 6-15 passes for 70 yards, 2-8 passes for 14 yards, 0-2 passes for 0 yards, and 1-9 passes for 51 yards. For the season, quarterback Brenon Stauffenberg has completed 10 of 36 (27.8 percent) passes for 154 yards and 2 interceptions. Seven receivers have caught passes, including 2 receptions each by Sweeney, Justin George and Tisson Guina.

The Tiger rushing attack has been mostly Sweeney, but Eli Mazurie has 43 carries for 247 yards and 1 touchdown. Julien Guina has 31 carries for 143 yards and 1 touchdown. Matisse Weaver and Zac Larvie have 17 and 14 carries, respectively, and Larvie and Stauffenberg each have a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Lander is decent at forcing turnovers. Sweeney has 2 interceptions, Tisso Guina has 3 interceptions, and Jeremiah Beasley has an interception of his own. The Tigers have forced/recovered 3 fumbles. The Tigers are aggressive on defense, having recorded 20 tackles for loss and 4 sacks thus far in 2020.

RIVERTON

The Riverton Wolverines were missing 3 starters due to injury last week against Buffalo. The next-man-up philosophy paid off big time, and from the opening kickoff to the end of the 13-6 victory, it was a solid defensive effort.

“It was, from the beginning to the end, our best defensive effort of the year. You can see the parts clicking together,” Anderson said.

Riverton’s offensive play calling has been balanced in the way Anderson wants it — 60 percent passing, 40 percent rushing. Through 5 games, the Wolverines are averaging 145.6 rushing yards on 37.6 attempts per game. The passing game has been good, too, averaging 161 yards (12.4 completions per game) and a 58 percent completion percentage. Riverton averages 19.8 points a contest and gives up 31.8.

Individually, senior quarterback Damon Devries leads the Wolverines with 419 yards on 81 rushing attempts (83.8 yards a game) and 5 touchdowns. Next up is senior tailback Trayton Hyatt with 280 yards and 3 touchdowns on 81 attempts (56 yards a game). Through the air, Devries has completed 61 of 105 passes (58.1 percent) for 791 yards, 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The top receivers for Riverton are junior Lucas Engle (22 catches, 282 yards), junior Blake Dale (18 catches, 240 yards) and senior Jared Lucas (13 catches, 204 yards, 2 touchdowns).

On defense, the Wolverines are led by defensive tackle Kris Topaum (41 tackles, 3 sacks), linebacker Kaden Gantenbein (34 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception), sophomore defensive back Nathan Hutchison (29 tackles), sophomore linebacker Braden Vincent (23 tackles), and cornerback Kailer Girgen (21 tackles and 5 pass breakups).

“I broke out my green hat this week, and I’ve been wearing it in practice. It’s a reminder to our players that this is a big week in Fremont County,” Anderson said.

PREDICTION: Riverton has lost 2 in a row to the Lander Tigers, 9-7 in 2019 and 35-27 in 2018. It’ll come down to a disciplined approach on both sides of the football for the Wolverines and Tigers. Avoiding costly penalties will be big for either team. The kicking games will play a role. Emotions will undoubtedly be high. Riverton’s balanced offensive attack may be enough, especially if the Big 3 receivers can break a play or 2. Will Sweeney play? Who will attempt the first gadget play of the evening? Riverton prevails, 33-24.



Riverton vs. Lander (Riverton leads series 63-53-7)

The Last 10 meetings:

Oct. 4, 2019 — Lander 9, Riverton 7

Sept. 28, 2018 — Lander 35, Riverton 27

Sept. 29, 2017 — Riverton 30, Lander 27

Oct. 21, 2016 — Riverton 40, Lander 7

Oct. 23, 2015 — Riverton 48, Lander 6

Oct. 23, 2014 — Riverton 56, Lander 0

Oct. 24, 2013 — Lander 22, Riverton 21

Oct. 19, 2012 — Riverton 43, Lander 6

Oct. 21, 2011 — Lander 24, Riverton 22

Sept. 17, 2010 — Riverton 21, Lander 20

*Courtesy wyoming-football.com