Covid-19 Cases Surging Locally; 33 new infections reported Thursday

In a span of ten day, Coronavirus Covid-19 infections in Fremont County have increased by over 100 cases. From a low of 54 infections, as of Thursday afternoon, that total had surged to 159 with 33 new cases overnight.

Hot Springs County’s infections rose to four from one, and Washakie County’s active cases number 9 as of Friday morning. In neighboring Teton County, there are 55 active cases.

Public health officials continue to recommend people wear masks when out in public when social distancing of six feet or greater between individuals is not possible. Frequent hand washing is also recommended and health officials ask those who are sick to stay home.

The Covid-19 virus is spread through the air and people who are infected do not show symptoms s for up to two days and could be shedding the virus in public.

The current information from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon is shown below.









As of Friday morning, here is the county-by-county list of active infections of the virus.

Wyoming Department of Health graphic.