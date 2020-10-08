Wind River hosts Natrona JV today; Friday, Saturday’s Football Schedule

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 8

Interclass

Natrona JV at Wind River, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Class 4A

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Natrona at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

**Buffalo at Worland, 7 p.m.

Cody at Star Valley, 4 p.m.

Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.

**Lander Valley at Riverton, 6 p.m. KTAK, 93.9 & Video at Wyotoday.com

Powell at Green River, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Douglas, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Glenrock, 6 p.m.

Big Piney at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Pinedale at Lovell, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Burns, 6 p.m.

Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m.

Class 1A nine-man

Lingle at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.Riverside at Greybull, 6 p.m.Rocky Mountain at Lusk, 5 p.m.Southeast at Saratoga, 6 p.m.Wright at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

**Dubois at Farson, 1 p.m.

Hulett at Midwest, 6 p.m.

Kaycee at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.

Snake River at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 10

Class 2A

**Thermopolis at Lyman, 11 a.m. KDNOm 101,7

Class 1A six-man

Encampment at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Hanna at NSI, 1 p.m.

Interclass

**Kelly Walsh JV at Shoshoni, 1 p.m.

Open: Burlington.

Source: Wyoming-Football.com