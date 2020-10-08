Wind River hosts Natrona JV today; Friday, Saturday’s Football Schedule

Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 8
Interclass
Natrona JV at Wind River, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Class 4A
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Natrona at Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
**Buffalo at Worland, 7 p.m.
Cody at Star Valley, 4 p.m.
Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.
**Lander Valley at Riverton, 6 p.m. KTAK, 93.9 & Video at Wyotoday.com
Powell at Green River, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Glenrock, 6 p.m.
Big Piney at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Pinedale at Lovell, 6 p.m.
Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Burns, 6 p.m.
Wheatland at Tongue River, 6 p.m.
Class 1A nine-man
Lingle at Moorcroft, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Lusk, 5 p.m.
Southeast at Saratoga, 6 p.m.
Wright at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
**Dubois at Farson, 1 p.m.
Hulett at Midwest, 6 p.m.
Kaycee at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.
Snake River at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Class 2A
**Thermopolis at Lyman, 11 a.m. KDNOm 101,7
Class 1A six-man
Encampment at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Hanna at NSI, 1 p.m.
Interclass
**Kelly Walsh JV at Shoshoni, 1 p.m.
Open: Burlington.
Source: Wyoming-Football.com