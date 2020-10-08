Extreme Drought Conditions Remain Across Central Wyoming

From the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton:

SYNOPSIS: This is a routine update of the Drought Information Statement as extremely dry conditions continue across Wyoming. This intensive drought activity is due to an abnormally dry weather pattern that has been over the region since early spring and has led to low soil moisture conditions across the state.

Extreme drought (D3) conditions have expanded into extreme northeast and southeastern Sweetwater County and remained across central and eastern Fremont, almost all of Natrona, extreme eastern Big Horn, northern and south central Johnson, eastern Hot Springs and central Washakie Counties.

Severe drought (D2) conditions have spread across eastern and southern Sweetwater County, while continuing across the rest of Johnson, Washakie and Natrona Counties, as well as eastern Big Horn, and central and eastern Fremont Counties.

Moderate Drought (D1) conditions have increased across almost all of Lincoln and Sublette Counties, continued across the rest of Hot Springs and Sweetwater Counties, as well as central and southern Big Horn and west central Fremont Counties.

Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions have remained across extreme northern, eastern and southern Teton, northern and western Park, western Fremont, northern Sublette, northern Lincoln and northwest Big Horn Counties.

SUMMARY OF IMPACTS:

Fire danger impacts… This extended period of well below normal precipitation across Wyoming has intensified the fire danger and produced very dry soil and vegetation conditions across the state this summer. This has led to wildfires starting in southeastern Wyoming and near Old Faithful in September. The latest National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Observed Fire Danger ratings indicated Extreme fire danger located across central Wyoming with Very High danger across the south and High to Moderate danger across the rest of the state.

Agriculture impacts… Cooler day time and near freezing overnight temperatures have pretty much shut down the growing season and set the stage for the fall harvest of sugar beets, hay, dry bean and corn crops across the state. The latest reports have indicated that low soil moisture conditions have leveled off across Wyoming during September. The September 27th, 2020 USDA Wyoming Crop Progress Report indicated that 71 percent of topsoil moisture across the state were reported at the short to very short levels, compared to 65 percent this time last year and 52 percent for the 5 year average. The reports of the lack of subsoil moisture continued to increase slightly over the past few weeks to 81 percent at short to very short statewide, compared to 69 percent this time last year and 53 percent for a 5 year average. Livestock pasture and range conditions continue to be the most negatively affected as the drought continues across Wyoming. Reports across the state have indicated that some ranchers had to haul water to their herds, while most cattle have been moved to winter pastures early this year. Pasture and rangeland conditions have been rated at 64 percent very poor to poor, compared to 8 percent this time last year and 19 percent for a 5 year average.

HYDROLOGICAL IMPACTS: Some early September showers and mountain snowfall brought a little moisture to Wyoming. This helped streamflow across western and northern Wyoming remain near normal, while across central and southern parts of the state stream flow has decreased to below normal. This overall reduction of inflows into area reservoirs, along with the increased demand for downstream irrigation water has generally decreased regional reservoir levels by at least 35 percent since early July.

CLIMATE SUMMARY: September kept the same overall Spring and Summer pattern of a warm and dry month. Though much of the state remained above normal in temperature, as cooler temperatures were starting to show up cross western and north central Wyoming. The far north recorded monthly averages of 2 to 3 degrees warmer than normal with 1 to 2 degrees warmer across much of central Wyoming. The cooler areas of 1 to 2 degrees below normal were observed across the valleys of Teton and Lincoln Counties, as well as eastern and extreme western Sweetwater, northern Natorna and southern Johnson Counties.

Once again, September continued on the dry side as precipitation remained mostly below normal across Wyoming. This was especially true across the western and north central mountains. The late Labor Day storm brought some rain and snow to the region which produced a few wet spots. These included 128 percent of normal at Moose, 111 percent at Atlantic City with 13 inches of snow, and 100 percent at Green River. Some of the wetter sites were 95 percent at Moran, 87 percent at Thermopolis, 86 percent at Dubois and Basin, 84 percent at Riverton and 77 percent at Jackson. On the other hand, central and western Wyoming continued on the dry side as Farson received only 4 percent of normal rainfall, 5 percent at Farson, 6 percent at Boulder, 23 percent at Shoshoni, 25 percent at Pinedale, 29 percent a Cody and Powell, 50 percent at Casper and 53 percent at Rock Springs.

DROUGHT MITIGATION ACTIONS: All reservoirs across the region continued to report an increase in demand for downstream releases as irrigation use remained high during September. Reports were also taken of livestock in some of the harder hit areas being sold off early, that some ranchers had to truck in water to remote herds, and that majority of herds were being moved off poor summer pastures and rangeland early. On August 10th, the USDA Farm Service Agency announced changes to ease restrictions on the use of CRP grazing lands and updated eligibility for use when the county reaches severe drought (D2) conditions or greater. Reports have also been received of early suspension of haying operations for the year do to the lack of precipitation and irrigation water supplies.

LOCAL PRECIPITATION/TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK: The Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) outlook for the next 2 weeks indicated better than average chances of warmer than normal temperatures across eastern Wyoming with cooler temperatures across the far west, along with continued below normal precipitation for most of Wyoming except for above normal across the northwest corner. The CPC outlooks for October through December indicate better than average chances of above normal temperatures for that period along with slight chance of below normal precipitation across much of Wyoming, with slight chance of above average across the northwest.

The updated monthly drought outlook for the month of October depicts that drought conditions will persist through the rest of the month, as the seasonal drought outlook through December 31st continues to indicate that persistent drought conditions are to remain across central and southern Wyoming through the period. .

NEXT ISSUANCE DATE: This product will be updated by Thursday November 5th, 2020, or sooner if necessary, in response to significant changes in conditions.

RELATED WEB SITES: Additional information on current drought conditions may be found at The following web addresses:

U.S. Drought Monitor: https://www.droughtmonitor.unl.edu

U.S. Drought Information System: https://drought.gov

NWS Riverton drought page: https://www.weather.gov/riw/drought

Wyoming Water Resource Data System (WRDS): http://www.wrds.uwyo.edu

To report effects of the drought in your area, please go to the Drought Impact Reporter at: http://droughtreporter.unl.edu/

Acknowledgments: The Drought Monitor is a multi-agency effort involving the National Weather Service and National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), state and regional climatologists, and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Information for this statement was gathered from NWS and FAA observation sites, state cooperative extension services, the USDA and USGS.

Questions or comments: If you have any questions or comments about this drought information Statement, please contact: National Weather Service 12744 West US Highway 26 Riverton, Wy 82501 Phone: 800-211-1448 Email: nws.riverton@noaa.gov