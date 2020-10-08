Covid Infections up 50% locally; 117 Active Cases now

The Fremont County Coronavirus Unified Command Wednesday afternoon alerted the public to a new local upward spike in positive cases for Covid-19 during the last two weeks. According to a news release, the occurrences of outbreaks continue to be from enclosed social gatherings, schools, small offices, places where health measure of distancing and masks are not followed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was a 50 percent increase from the previous month of active cases. On Wednesday there were 117 active cases in Fremont County, including 17 active cases in the last 24 hours and eight individuals were hospitalized. The August average for hospitalization was less than one.

According to the Unified Command, it is understandable that the public is weary of the same message, but the health guidance measures are for the public benefit and continue to be strongly encouraged. There have been 14 deaths in Fremont County due to Covid-19.