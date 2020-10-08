Cathern A. Sigmon died September 18, 2020, in Lander, Wyoming at the age of 93.

She was born November 5, 1926, at Chatfield, Texas, the daughter of Dalton and Ruby (Ashton) Allen. In 1949, she married Robert Ray Sigmon in Texas and they later moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1950. She and her husband founded Industrial Engine Service in Mills, Wyoming, in 1968 and later Industrial Rental Service. She retired in 1988.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Fran Strand of Lander; a son, Robert A. Sigmon and wife Kay of Casper; four granddaughters, Kerri Strand of Broomfield, Colorado, Laurie Strand and husband Ken Barker of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Valerie and her husband Bryan Honken, and Ashley and her husband Brad Williams all of Casper; six great-grandchildren and several nephews and cousins.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother.

Memorials may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84103.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Please sign the family registry at www.hudsonsfh.com