Antelope Poached and Left to rot in Missouri Valley field

Two Pronghorn antelope were shot and left to rot in a field just off Highway 134 in Missouri Valley according to the landowners.

Dennis and Lyn Pince allow hunting on their property, with some basic rules. Lyn posted the following on her Facebook Page this morning:

“We let anyone who ask to hunt Antelope to come out. Few rules, let us know you’re here, don’t drive in the fields and don’t shoot towards the equipment, pivots or pipe. Yesterday we found these two doe’s on the far east pivot. They were left in the field side by side. It’s one thing to not ask, it is pathetic to not harvest what you shot. But total BS to leave one of the doe’s alive shot in the head and left to die. Help all hunters by stopping this (xxxxx). If you have any information please contact a Wyoming Game and Fish Warden.”

