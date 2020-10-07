Mullen Fire at 161,151 Acres; Over 1,000 firefighters there

On Wednesday morning, the Mullen Fire South and West of Laramie has consumed 161,151 acres, but the area around the community of Albany was secured Tuesday and no fire growth is expected in that area.

In a video briefing, Incident Commander Michael Haydon, ICT2, Rocky Mtn. Area Blue Team, said the fire on the eastern center of the blaze would be entering primarily grasses and brush today, and that large aerial slurry tankers would working this morning to halt the spread on that side.

Total personnel working the fire total 1,050 firefighters today.

The black lines are areas where the fire has been contained, but not controlled, except on the western flank which is now in monitoring phases. The NE area of the fire, in the Ryan Park area, completed structure protection on Tuesday. The fire is not expected to grow in that area. Most of the concern was for the community of Albany, but efforts Tuesday allowed the fire to bypass that community.