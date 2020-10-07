Mayor’s Proclamation lauds Police for their service

The city council chambers was filled Tuesday night in Riverton with members of the Riverton Police Department and their families in attendance for the swearing in of eight new department employees.

Mayor Richard Gard used the occasion to issue a proclamation to recognize “how important our police officers or dispatchers are. I truly appreciate how our department responds and the work they do for us.” The mayor added, “I’ve said it from this podium most of this year, and all of our council members have that feeling of how important you are to us and doing your jobs day-in-and-day-out. “

The proclamation is copied below: