Eight new RPD Officers and Dispatchers Sworn In

It was a full house and standing room only as eight new employees of the Riverton Police Department were sworn in at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Police Chief Eric Murphy said even with the new hires, the RPD is down some three patrol officers, but he was obviously happy with the new certified officers and dispatchers added to the squad.

The newly sworn in include Dispatchers Meagan Ayars and Kaitlyn Girgen, Evidence Technician Lisa Looper, Administrative Assistant Summer Cassady, and officers Taggart Harmelink, Sean Tatro, Preston Richardson and for the RPD’s Airport station, former Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Arnie Zertuche.

Below from top left, Airport Officer Arnie Zertuche’s wife pins on his badge, new Dispatcher Kaitlyn Girgen gets a big hug from her mother Alison, The new employees recite their oath of office from Mayor Richard Gard, and Police Chief Eric Murphy introduces the new personnel to the council and assembled audience.







