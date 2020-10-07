Critical Fire Weather today in SE Fremont County

Near-record high temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds and low relative humidities will cause critical fire weather conditions for Thursday afternoon and evening across the Wind Corridor. The National Weather Service Station in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for this area.
Breaking News
-
The city council chambers was filled Tuesday night in Riverton with members of the Riverton…
-
It was a full house and standing room only as eight new employees of the…
-
He lost to former Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic in the primary election two years…
-
On Wednesday morning, the Mullen Fire South and West of Laramie has consumed 161,151 acres,…
-
The warm, dry weather continues again today. Tomorrow will see more of the same with…
-
Near-record high temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds and low relative humidities will cause critical…
-
Riverton Police said Tuesday that a 27-year-old female who's dogs viciously attacked an elderly man…
-
The Wyoming Cowboys returned to practice this week following a three-day pause in practice due…
-
-
In a media conference Monday afternoon at the Wyoming State Capitol, Governor Mark Gordon and…