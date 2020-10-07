Breaking News

Critical Fire Weather today in SE Fremont County

Article Updated: October 7, 2020
Near-record high temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds and low relative humidities will cause critical fire weather conditions for Thursday afternoon and evening across the Wind Corridor. The National Weather Service Station in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for this area.

